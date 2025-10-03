© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

A Parkite’s inside look at America’s only all-women enduro rally

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published October 3, 2025 at 3:47 PM MDT
Michelle Kerby looking over sand dunes
Michelle Kerby
Michelle Kerby looking over sand dunes

Every October, 59-year-old Michelle Kirby joins hundreds of women at the Rebelle Rally, America’s only all-women enduro navigation race. Over eight days and 1,600 miles, she and her teammate Sabrina Howells chase checkpoints across Nevada and California armed only with paper maps and a compass. The rally tests stamina, flexibility and the ability to laugh when plans go sideways.

But it also builds something deeper: shared campfire nights, unshakeable trust between driver and navigator and a community of women bound by more than just the miles behind them.

The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson