A Parkite’s inside look at America’s only all-women enduro rally

Every October, 59-year-old Michelle Kirby joins hundreds of women at the Rebelle Rally, America’s only all-women enduro navigation race. Over eight days and 1,600 miles, she and her teammate Sabrina Howells chase checkpoints across Nevada and California armed only with paper maps and a compass. The rally tests stamina, flexibility and the ability to laugh when plans go sideways.

But it also builds something deeper: shared campfire nights, unshakeable trust between driver and navigator and a community of women bound by more than just the miles behind them.

