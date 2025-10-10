© 2025 KPCW

A conversation with Ryan Walsh

By John Burdick,
Mitchell Elliott
Published October 10, 2025 at 12:33 PM MDT
Local musician and KPCW DJ "Your Old Pal" Ryan Walsh talks about becoming a fixture in Park City’s music scene. He recalls early inspiration from the Beach Boys and years of touring before moving west.

Now, he serves as Director of Community Outreach for Mountain Town Music, helping sustain over 300 free concerts annually.

Walsh also talks about his annual St. Patrick’s Day show at Flanagan’s, his role in the upcoming Fleetwood Mac tribute concert and his enduring love for performing and community connection through music.

