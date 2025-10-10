© 2025 KPCW

The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

Building brotherhood and hope in the Heber Valley

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published October 10, 2025 at 12:35 PM MDT
Joe Tuia'ana speaks at an I Love You, Bro Project event

After a life-or-death moment on a bridge, Joe Tuia’ana founded the I Love You, Bro Project to give men a place to be seen, heard and supported. What started as one man’s response to crisis has grown into a statewide movement built on compassion and connection.

The nonprofit hosts free weekly support groups across Utah, creating spaces where men can talk openly about life’s challenges and rediscover purpose through brotherhood.

Joe says loneliness is the No. 1 challenge many Utah men face, and that struggle often goes unseen. The I Love You, Bro Project is working to change that — replacing isolation with belonging and silence with strength. Now, that same hope and brotherhood are set to reach the men of the Heber Valley.

I Love You, Bro Project support group

