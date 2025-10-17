© 2025 KPCW

The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Loom

By Mitchell Elliott,
John Burdick
Published October 17, 2025 at 8:19 AM MDT
Loom band performs at KPCW
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW

The Utah-based band Loom — fronted by Billy Rogan and Vince DiMichelle — talks about their musical journey from New York to Salt Lake City and how friendship and creative chemistry brought them together.

The duo describes their improvisational rock style and the meaning behind their name, inspired by the weaving together of sounds, energy and audience connection. They share stories of recent performances, plans to hit the road and their collaborative songwriting process that blends Vince’s lyrical ideas with Billy’s musical structure.

The interview features live performances of their songs “Finally Free” and “Closer Than You Think.”

The Community Campfire
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
Mitchell Elliott
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
John Burdick