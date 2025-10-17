LIVE from the KPCW studio: Loom

The Utah-based band Loom — fronted by Billy Rogan and Vince DiMichelle — talks about their musical journey from New York to Salt Lake City and how friendship and creative chemistry brought them together.

The duo describes their improvisational rock style and the meaning behind their name, inspired by the weaving together of sounds, energy and audience connection. They share stories of recent performances, plans to hit the road and their collaborative songwriting process that blends Vince’s lyrical ideas with Billy’s musical structure.

The interview features live performances of their songs “Finally Free” and “Closer Than You Think.”