A mother and son weave magic and meaning with tarot cards

James Brown's life changed one day after suffering a traumatic brain injury. He spent three years recovering and rehabilitating and turned to art to help him do both.

His mom, Jannie Brown is a life long student of tarot and yoga. A former teacher, she saw the inspiration and intuition in James' drawings and was inspired to create a mother and son tarot deck.

"The Sacred Web Tarot Deck and Guidebook" is the result and the hope is that the deck helps people come closer to themselves.