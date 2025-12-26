© 2025 KPCW

The Community Campfire

The Community Campfire | December 26, 2025

By John Burdick,
Andrea BuchananAmber Borowski JohnsonMitchell Elliott
Published December 26, 2025 at 11:43 AM MST
KPCW

This week, Andrea Buchanan gets to the bottom of one of the coolest traditions in Park City called the Christmas Park City Martini Party.

Then, Amber Johnson shares her favorite story of the year involving a devastating diagnosis, a miraculous reunion and the healing power of community.

And Mitch Elliott highlights three of the musical artists we brought in-studio this year.

Plus, we wrap up the year with plenty of fun facts, community events, and the Campfire Kids.

