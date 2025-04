Meranie Karren when she first met her half brothers. (L to R: Travis Beebe, her birth father Keith Beebe, and Brock Beebe)

A DNA kit. A stranger's urgent quest to link the past with the present. A devastating diagnosis that brought about a reunion beyond belief. And a community that united to support a family in need.

This sequence of events tells the extraordinary story of Brady and Meranie Karren’s miracle in the Heber Valley that serves as a powerful reminder of the bonds that unite us all.