Singer-Songwriter Meredith Moon on KPCW's The Local View

Joining us on the tail end of a long road trip, Meredith Moon brought her clever lyrics and impressive banjo skills to The Local View.

It was not only mesmerizing to watch her perform in the studio, it was a pleasure to sit down and get to know more about this talented singer songwriter’s past, present and desires for the future.

Moon has just released a new album, "From Here to the Sea," in which her prowess as an instrumentalist is clear, but it’s her songwriting that gets the spotlight.