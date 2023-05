Author and breast cancer survivor Leslie Lehr talks about her book “A Boob’s Life.” She has gone from size AA to DDD and everything between, from puberty to motherhood, enhancement to cancer and beyond. And she is not alone—these are classic life stages for women today. Funny and heartbreaking, “A Boob’s Life: How America’s Obsession Shaped Me... and You,” explores both the joys and hazards inherent to living in a woman’s body.