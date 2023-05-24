Plant-based diet to help those with diabetes or prediabetes

In the United States, nearly 12% of the population has diabetes, with an additional 38% of adults experiencing prediabetes. Research shows that plant-based diets offer lasting benefits for people living with diabetes or prediabetes. And while there are numerous cookbooks that cater to those with diabetes, vegan options can be harder to find.

Vegan nutritionist Sharon Palmer, the "Plant-Powered Dietitian," discusses her decades of experience in plant-based cuisine with her new book, "The Plant-Powered Plan to Beat Diabetes."