Walkability activists call for safe tunnel connection

In 2007, voters in Park City approved a $15 million dollar bond to fund walkability and bikeability projects in the Park City area. A committee was formed in 2008 to recommend projects.

Two people who were on that committee, former Park City council member Alex Butwinski and Park Meadows resident Carolyn Murray, talk about one remaining recommended project from 15 years ago that never was initiated.

The project, dubbed "Dan's to Jan's," is a tunnel under Kearns Boulevard that would connect two vital areas of town for residents and visitors alike.

A community meeting about these projects will take place at Offset Bier on Saturday, Nov. 2, starting at 4 p.m. For more information call or text Alex at (435)-513-0735 or Carolyn at (435)-714-1591.