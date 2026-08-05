The Mountain Life | August 5, 2026 By Mary Beth Maziarz Published August 5, 2026 at 1:25 PM MDT Listen • 50:53 Michael Dowling discusses his new book, "The Unlikely Leader," which explores the bias that limits leadership potential by emphasizing traditional traits like confidence and charisma.Physician Beth Ricanati traded a stress-driven health scare for a weekly ritual of braiding challah. She discusses the practice in her new book, "The Braided Prescription," and how this simple, hands-on tradition can ease stress and build connection.