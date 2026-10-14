The Mountain Life | October 14, 2026
- Park City locals Colleen Logan and Don Roll talk about the newly opened Park City Historic Mine Route. Described as a unique “open-air museum,” the route connects dozens of historic sites for a new way to interact with our mining roots.
- Historian Rachel Greenfield tells how Rose Knox transformed Knox Gelatine from a modest company into an iconic American brand in her new book "Rose Knox: How One Woman Mixed Kitchen and Boardroom to Remold an American Business."