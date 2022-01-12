© 2022 KPCW

this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

Watershed Biologist Preston Brown Talks Promising News for Coho Salmon After Heavy Rains | Jan. 11, 2022

Published January 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM MST
OIP.jpg

On this episode, Nell and Chris speak with Preston Brown. Brown is a watershed biologist and Director of Watershed Conservation with Turtle Island Restoration Network’s Salmon Protection And Watershed Network (SPAWN).

For the first time in years, heavy rains have brough endangered coho salmon into the small tributaries of the San Geronimo Valley in California. Brown talks about why seeing the fish in these systems is so noteworthy.

This Green EarthPreston Brown
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson