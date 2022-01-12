Watershed Biologist Preston Brown Talks Promising News for Coho Salmon After Heavy Rains | Jan. 11, 2022
On this episode, Nell and Chris speak with Preston Brown. Brown is a watershed biologist and Director of Watershed Conservation with Turtle Island Restoration Network’s Salmon Protection And Watershed Network (SPAWN).
For the first time in years, heavy rains have brough endangered coho salmon into the small tributaries of the San Geronimo Valley in California. Brown talks about why seeing the fish in these systems is so noteworthy.