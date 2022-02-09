© 2022 KPCW

This Green Earth

Jaimi Butler from the Great Salt Lake Institute on the Ever-Shrinking Great Salt Lake | Feb. 1, 2022

Published February 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM MST
In this segment, Nell and Chris speak with Jaimi Butler.

Butler is a coordinator for the Great Salt Lake Institute. She will be breaking down a new bill that would establish unprecedented guidelines for Utah’s response to the ever-shrinking Great Salt Lake.

The Lake hit record lows in 2021, and the lack of a comprehensive framework for curbing its decline is only making matters worse. She will talk about this new bill and the future of the Great Salt Lake.

This Green Earth Jaimi Butler
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
