Jaimi Butler from the Great Salt Lake Institute on the Ever-Shrinking Great Salt Lake | Feb. 1, 2022

In this segment, Nell and Chris speak with Jaimi Butler.

Butler is a coordinator for the Great Salt Lake Institute. She will be breaking down a new bill that would establish unprecedented guidelines for Utah’s response to the ever-shrinking Great Salt Lake.

The Lake hit record lows in 2021, and the lack of a comprehensive framework for curbing its decline is only making matters worse. She will talk about this new bill and the future of the Great Salt Lake.