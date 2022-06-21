The mystery of the monarch butterflies

Andy Davis, research scientist at the University of Georgia, joins the show to talk about the life of a Monarch. For years, scientists have warned that monarch butterflies are dying off in droves. New research coming from the University of Georgia suggests that the population of monarchs has remained relatively stable over the past 25 years.
Published in Global Change Biology, the study states that population growth during the summer compensates for butterfly losses duet to migration, winter weather and changing environmental factors.