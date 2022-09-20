Pandora's Toolbox: The Hopes and Hazards of Climate Intervention
Published September 20, 2022 at 11:23 AM MDT
In this rebroadcast episode of This Green Earth the guest is Yale University lecturer Wake Smith, who teaches a world-leading course on the topic of Climate Mitigation. The course syllabus forms the basis of his new book, Pandora's Toolbox: The Hopes and Hazards of Climate Intervention. In his book, Smith offers readers an accessible and authoritative introduction to both the hopes and hazards of some of humanity's most controversial technologies.