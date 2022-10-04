Planetwalker: 22 years of walking. 17 years of silence.
Published October 4, 2022 at 11:56 AM MDT
Dr. John Francis a.k.a. the “Planetwalker” comes on the show. Francis is an author and environmental professor. His environmental work began in 1971, when he witnessed an oil spill in San Francisco Bay. It was then that he gave up the use of motorized vehicles and began to walk. He then went on to create the nonprofit Planetwalk, an environmental awareness organization, took a vow of silence for 17 years, and received multiple degrees, including a PhD in Land Resources.