this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

Sierra Magazine Editor Jason Mark with a summary of the year’s most important enviormental stories

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published December 27, 2022 at 1:06 PM MST
Jason Mark is the editor of Sierra Magazine.jpg

Sierra Magazine provides a summary of the year’s most important stories regarding the environment. From the Inflation Reduction Act to the U.S. supreme court to why our global consumption went up along with our installation of renewables. It’s a roundup of the good, the bad, and the inspiring from the year that was.

Jason Mark is the editor of Sierra and the author of Satellites in the High Country: Searching for the Wild in the Age of Man.

This Green Earth
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Claire Wiley
Claire is the Producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesday's 10am- 3pm
See stories by Claire Wiley
