Sierra Magazine Editor Jason Mark with a summary of the year’s most important enviormental stories
Sierra Magazine provides a summary of the year’s most important stories regarding the environment. From the Inflation Reduction Act to the U.S. supreme court to why our global consumption went up along with our installation of renewables. It’s a roundup of the good, the bad, and the inspiring from the year that was.
Jason Mark is the editor of Sierra and the author of Satellites in the High Country: Searching for the Wild in the Age of Man.