Storm could bring up to 8 inches of snow to Wasatch Back mountains

ABC4 Meteorologist Cedric Haynes said Wasatch Back locals should get ready for a snowy Thursday morning commute.

Snow is expected to fall from 2 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday. A strong cold front moves through the area Wednesday night, bringing snow and temperatures that dip into the low 20s.

“We're talking about snow accumulations possible. About three to six inches expected overall, on average for the Wasatch back,” Haynes said. “Some of the higher mountain tops there in the Wasatch back could pick up a little more, more like four to eight inches.”

Travelers should plan for delays Thursday morning .

The Upper Cottonwoods are expected to receive six inches to a foot of snow.

Drivers may also see traffic delays Friday, when there’s a chance of snow before 11 a.m. across the Wasatch Back.

Haynes said the cold weather will also continue through the weekend. Temperature highs will stay in the 20s in Park City and the low 30s in Heber City.

“As we get into your weekend, the cold sticks around. Temperatures in the teens to single digits,” Haynes said. “As we get towards your Saturday morning with highs into the low 30s for us in Park City, highs in the mid 30s in the Heber Valley.”

Starting Saturday, the freezing temperatures will be accompanied by sunshine. The sunny skies will continue into next week along with the seasonably cool temperatures.