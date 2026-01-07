© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UDOT will build bypass through Wasatch County’s North Fields

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published January 7, 2026 at 9:50 AM MST
Utah Department of Transportation

The Utah Department of Transportation says the North Fields route will have a greater impact on wetlands and farmland but will better address the county’s traffic concerns.

The route announced Wednesday, Jan. 7, is known as Alternative B. It will divert vehicles away from U.S. 40 at the Potter Lane intersection, moving traffic west of town to reconnect with U.S. 40 and U.S. 189 south of Heber City.

Construction is expected to cost at least $760 million.

The Heber Valley bypass is intended to improve regional and local traffic flow. UDOT says it also wants to help Heber City achieve its goals for a more walkable downtown.

UDOT leaders say they will commit to conserving at least two acres of the North Fields for every acre of wetland affected by the highway.

Details about how UDOT made its decision are available on the project website.

Locals can share their thoughts with UDOT from Friday, Jan. 9, through March 9.

A public hearing is planned for Jan. 28 at Wasatch High School.

After the public comment period, UDOT will make any edits to its environmental impact statement and publish its official decision this summer.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details about UDOT’s decision.
Tags
Wasatch County Heber Valley Bypass
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler