UDOT will build bypass through Wasatch County’s North Fields

The route announced Wednesday, Jan. 7, is known as Alternative B. It will divert vehicles away from U.S. 40 at the Potter Lane intersection, moving traffic west of town to reconnect with U.S. 40 and U.S. 189 south of Heber City.

Construction is expected to cost at least $760 million.

The Heber Valley bypass is intended to improve regional and local traffic flow. UDOT says it also wants to help Heber City achieve its goals for a more walkable downtown.

UDOT leaders say they will commit to conserving at least two acres of the North Fields for every acre of wetland affected by the highway.

Details about how UDOT made its decision are available on the project website.

Locals can share their thoughts with UDOT from Friday, Jan. 9, through March 9.

A public hearing is planned for Jan. 28 at Wasatch High School.

After the public comment period, UDOT will make any edits to its environmental impact statement and publish its official decision this summer.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details about UDOT’s decision.