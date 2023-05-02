Impacts of PFAS compounds on our environment and ecosystems
PFAS refers to the chemical compound known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. Ski wax is one of the many sources of this compound.
The nonprofit Environmental Working Group has analyzed hundreds of recent peer reviewed scientific studies and found more than 120 different PFAS compounds spanning nearly every continent.
David Andrews, a senior scientist with the group, discusses these findings and the growing impacts PFAS compounds are having on our environment and ecosystems.