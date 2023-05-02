© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

Impacts of PFAS compounds on our environment and ecosystems

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM MDT
David Andrews, Ph.D.
ewg.org
David Andrews, Ph.D. | Environmental Working Group

David Andrews, a senior scientist with the Environmental Working Group, discusses the growing impacts PFAS compounds of on our environment and ecosystems.

PFAS refers to the chemical compound known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. Ski wax is one of the many sources of this compound.

The nonprofit Environmental Working Group has analyzed hundreds of recent peer reviewed scientific studies and found more than 120 different PFAS compounds spanning nearly every continent.

David Andrews, a senior scientist with the group, discusses these findings and the growing impacts PFAS compounds are having on our environment and ecosystems.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak