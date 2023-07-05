© 2023 KPCW

This Green Earth

Summit County's watershed effects on Great Salt Lake

By Nell Larson,
Chris CherniakClaire Wiley
Published June 27, 2023 at 11:58 AM MDT

Cheryl Fox provides a brief history on the Summit Land Conservancy and the work that is being done in the Wasatch Back to help protect the waters that feed into the Great Salt Lake.

Summit Land Conservancy's Utah Headwaters Initiative focuses on enhancing the agricultural and environmental resources within the headwaters of the Weber, Provo and Bear River Watersheds, all of which contribute to and feed the Great Salt Lake.

The Utah Headwaters Initiative works both below and above the banks of rivers to improve aquatic habitat, protect and enhance adjacent agricultural lands and document the carbon sequestration occurring on those lands.

