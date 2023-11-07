© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Green Earth

Fascinating facts about our fine feathered friends

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published November 7, 2023 at 1:11 PM MST

Author Rebecca Heisman joins the show to break down the many mysteries of migration and the evolution of tracking migratory birds. The Wall Street Journal says her new book, Flight Paths, "does what only the best science books do: It adds to our knowledge of the world without diminishing its wonder."

Heisman talks about her book and provides an introduction to the many differing and fascinating wing structures of flight birds and non-flight birds.

This Green Earth
Stay Connected
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley