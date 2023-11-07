Fascinating facts about our fine feathered friends
Author Rebecca Heisman joins the show to break down the many mysteries of migration and the evolution of tracking migratory birds. The Wall Street Journal says her new book, Flight Paths, "does what only the best science books do: It adds to our knowledge of the world without diminishing its wonder."
Heisman talks about her book and provides an introduction to the many differing and fascinating wing structures of flight birds and non-flight birds.