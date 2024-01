Rob Verchick, one of the nation’s leading scholars in disaster and climate change law and a former EPA official in the Obama administration shares more on his latest book, "The Octopus in the Parking Garage."

In it, Verchick examines how we can manage the risks that we can no longer avoid, laying out our options as we face climate breakdown. He explains his discoveries on resilience, from early humans on the savannas to today’s shop owners and city planners.