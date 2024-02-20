The balance wolves bring to an ecosystem

Biologist and professor of wildlife ecology at Michigan Tech, John Vucetich comes on the show to discuss the study of wolves and moose of the boreal forest of Isle Royale National Park. He is also the author of "Restoring the Balance: What Wolves Tell Us About Our Relationship with Nature."

For more than a quarter century, Vucetich has studied wolves. During this time, he has witnessed the near extinction of the population, driven largely by climate change, as well as the relocation of other wolves to the island in an effort to stabilize and maintain the health of Isle Royale's ecosystem.