Dickey widens lead to 11 votes in Park City mayor race

The Summit County Clerk’s Office released updated numbers Wednesday afternoon showing Councilmember Ryan Dickey has opened a slightly larger lead in the race for Park City mayor.

In the updated numbers released shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dickey has 1,701 votes compared to Rubin’s 1,690. Although it’s still a tight race, it’s a bigger difference than the numbers released Tuesday night, when Dickey was just two votes ahead of Rubin.

Both Dickey and Rubin told KPCW Wednesday they wanted to wait for more information before commenting on the race.

The results of the Park City Council race are more defined. Wednesday’s results show incumbent Councilmember Tana Toly has a commanding lead in the field of three candidates.

She and political newcomer Diego Zegarra will fill the two open seats on the council.

Toly said she’s grateful to win a second term in her hometown.

“I am ecstatic to get back to work and just really push forward on the commitment I have to my hometown and to the future generations, and ensuring Park City still remains a livable place for all of us,” she said. “I’m just so thrilled right now.”

She said she’s excited to spend the next four years working on projects from transportation solutions to planning for the 2034 Olympics, and she praised everyone who entered the race.

“I really love to see new people wanting to get involved in everything we do as a community,” she said. “It just makes us much stronger and a better place for everyone to live.”

Zegarra said he’s grateful to become the first Latino councilmember in Park City history and share his perspective on the concerns of workers, young people and immigrants.

“This moment does not go unnoticed to me, and I’m just overjoyed with the level of trust and support the community has put in me,” he said.

He said he’s looking forward to working with the council over the next four years.

“The lens could be ‘locals first, visitors welcome,’” he said. “I want to make sure that we are prioritizing affordability and sustainability in the work that we do over the next few years.”

Councilmember Jeremy Rubell was unsuccessful in his bid for a second term. He wasn’t available Wednesday afternoon, but in a statement on his website, he said serving on the Park City Council has “been an honor.”

“I’ve congratulated the two candidates and offered to be a resource moving forward,” he wrote. “I implore the future city council to listen, to have healthy debate, and to put residents first.”

About 63% of eligible Parkites – around 3,400 of the city’s 5,400 registered voters – headed to the polls this November.

Even though all ballots have been processed, the results are not yet final.

The clerk still needs to verify some signatures, a process known as “curing” ballots. And it’s possible more overseas ballots could still arrive. That means the numbers could fluctuate slightly before the results are made official Nov. 18.