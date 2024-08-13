Roger Thurow, a former Wall Street Journal foreign correspondent, discusses his new book, “Against the Grain: How Farmers Around the Globe are Transforming Agriculture to Nourish the World and Heal the Planet.”

Thurow traveled to Africa, India, Central America and the rural United States to learn how farmers are turning to a new kind of agriculture and away from more modern forms of farming that include pesticides, monocultures, and deforestation.