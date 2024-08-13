© 2024 KPCW

This Green Earth

How farmers around the globe are transforming agriculture

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published August 13, 2024 at 3:07 PM MDT

Roger Thurow, a former Wall Street Journal foreign correspondent, discusses his new book, “Against the Grain: How Farmers Around the Globe are Transforming Agriculture to Nourish the World and Heal the Planet.”

Thurow traveled to Africa, India, Central America and the rural United States to learn how farmers are turning to a new kind of agriculture and away from more modern forms of farming that include pesticides, monocultures, and deforestation.

This Green Earth
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley