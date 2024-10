Dr. Randall Wilson, author and professor of environmental studies at Gettysburg College, just released his book, "A Place Called Yellowstone, The Epic History of the World’s First National Park."

Referred to as wonderland, America’s Serengeti, and the crown jewel of the National Park System, Yellowstone is arguably America’s best idea.

Wilson explains all there is to know about Yellowstone’s past, present and foreseeable future.