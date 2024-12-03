© 2024 KPCW

This Green Earth

The importance of canopy plants and forest diversity

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published December 3, 2024 at 2:37 PM MST
National Geographic Explorer Nalini Nadkarni
Nalini Nadkarni
National Geographic Explorer Nalini Nadkarni

National Geographic explorer and professor emeritus at the University of Utah, Nalini Nadkarni shares her perspective on the importance of canopy plants — and the effects human activities have on forest diversity and function.

Nadkarni has integrated her approach into what she terms ‘tapestry thinking,’ bringing together seemingly disconnected ways of knowing, and tailoring the qualities of nature through the values of others to amplify the power of nature and the need to protect it.

You can see Nadkarni live as part of Park City Performing Arts' National Geographic LIVE speaking series on Dec. 8 at the Eccles Center.

Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
