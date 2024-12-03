The importance of canopy plants and forest diversity

National Geographic explorer and professor emeritus at the University of Utah, Nalini Nadkarni shares her perspective on the importance of canopy plants — and the effects human activities have on forest diversity and function.

Nadkarni has integrated her approach into what she terms ‘tapestry thinking,’ bringing together seemingly disconnected ways of knowing, and tailoring the qualities of nature through the values of others to amplify the power of nature and the need to protect it.

You can see Nadkarni live as part of Park City Performing Arts' National Geographic LIVE speaking series on Dec. 8 at the Eccles Center.