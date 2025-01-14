© 2025 KPCW

This Green Earth podcast title card.
This Green Earth

The social movement of reclaiming land

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published January 14, 2025 at 3:31 PM MST
Author and Political Ecologist David E. Gilbert
David Gilbert
Author and Political Ecologist David Gilbert

David Gilbert is a political ecologist with an interest in social movements, ecological change and post-development theory. He has just written the book, "Countering Dispossession, Reclaiming Land: A Social Movement Ethnography."

In his book, Gilbert provides an account of a group of Indonesian agricultural workers who began occupying the agribusiness plantation near their homes about two decades ago. In the years since, members of this remarkable movement have reclaimed collective control of their land and cultivated diverse agricultural forests on it, repairing the damage done over nearly a century of abuse.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chris Cherniak
Chris is the co-host of “This Green Earth”, a weekly radio show covering environmental news and issues. Broadcast on KPCW, the NPR affiliate for Park City. He also sits on the boards of Recycle Utah and Summit Community Power Works.
