The social movement of reclaiming land

David Gilbert is a political ecologist with an interest in social movements, ecological change and post-development theory. He has just written the book, "Countering Dispossession, Reclaiming Land: A Social Movement Ethnography."

In his book, Gilbert provides an account of a group of Indonesian agricultural workers who began occupying the agribusiness plantation near their homes about two decades ago. In the years since, members of this remarkable movement have reclaimed collective control of their land and cultivated diverse agricultural forests on it, repairing the damage done over nearly a century of abuse.