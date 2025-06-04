© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Green Earth podcast title card.
This Green Earth

Wasps' unsung contributions to the ecosystem

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published June 4, 2025 at 10:08 AM MDT
Book cover for "Wasps" by Eric Eaton and a photo of the author
Publisher: Princeton University Press

Wasps are far more diverse than the familiar yellowjackets and hornets that harass picnickers and build nests under the eaves of our homes.

These amazing, mostly solitary, creatures thrive in nearly every habitat on Earth and their influence on our lives is overwhelmingly beneficial. Wasps are agents of pest control in agriculture and gardens. They are subjects of study in medicine, engineering and other important fields. Wasps pollinate flowers, engage in symbiotic relationships with other organisms and create architectural masterpieces in the form of their nests.

Naturalist and writer Eric Eaton highlights this misunderstood insect in his book "Wasps: The Astonishing Diversity of a Misunderstood Insect."

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley
Chris Cherniak
Chris is the co-host of “This Green Earth”, a weekly radio show covering environmental news and issues. Broadcast on KPCW, the NPR affiliate for Park City. He also sits on the boards of Recycle Utah and Summit Community Power Works.
See stories by Chris Cherniak