Wasps' unsung contributions to the ecosystem

Wasps are far more diverse than the familiar yellowjackets and hornets that harass picnickers and build nests under the eaves of our homes.

These amazing, mostly solitary, creatures thrive in nearly every habitat on Earth and their influence on our lives is overwhelmingly beneficial. Wasps are agents of pest control in agriculture and gardens. They are subjects of study in medicine, engineering and other important fields. Wasps pollinate flowers, engage in symbiotic relationships with other organisms and create architectural masterpieces in the form of their nests.

Naturalist and writer Eric Eaton highlights this misunderstood insect in his book "Wasps: The Astonishing Diversity of a Misunderstood Insect."