Hands-on protection for Utah's wild places

Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance Stewardship Director Jeremy Lynch and Stewardship Coordinator Talitha McGuire highlight the successes of their 2025 Stewardship Programs to date, what is still to come this year and how you can get involved.

For more than a decade the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance has provided expertise and resources to ensure that Utah’s wild places receive the hands-on protections they need and deserve. Their work includes helping land managers rehabilitate backcountry campsites, install signage and fencing, naturalize landscapes impacted by motorized use, and survey sensitive cultural sites.