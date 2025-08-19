The past, present and future of the Great Salt Lake
The Great Salt Lake is one of the geographical wonders of the world. Humans first interactions with the lake are said to be more than 12,000 years ago.
The lake has always been a complex ecosystem, providing essential habitat for wildlife, including millions of migratory birds.
Faculty lecturer for the University of Utah and award-winning photojournalist, Jonathan Duncan explains how the health of the Great Salt Lake has implications for all of us.