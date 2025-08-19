© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Green Earth podcast title card.
This Green Earth

The past, present and future of the Great Salt Lake

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published August 19, 2025 at 5:11 PM MDT
Great Salt Lake State Park & Marina

The Great Salt Lake is one of the geographical wonders of the world. Humans first interactions with the lake are said to be more than 12,000 years ago.

The lake has always been a complex ecosystem, providing essential habitat for wildlife, including millions of migratory birds.

Faculty lecturer for the University of Utah and award-winning photojournalist, Jonathan Duncan explains how the health of the Great Salt Lake has implications for all of us.

Jonathan Duncan
Jonathan Duncan
Jonathan Duncan

This Green Earth
Chris Cherniak
Chris is the co-host of “This Green Earth”, a weekly radio show covering environmental news and issues. Broadcast on KPCW, the NPR affiliate for Park City. He also sits on the boards of Recycle Utah and Summit Community Power Works.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley