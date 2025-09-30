'Chasing Water' in the wake of climate change

Award-winningNational Geographic photographer Pete McBride brings new insights on the plight of the Colorado River.

As a photojournalist, Mcbride has covered water around the globe, earning him the “freshwater hero” title from NationalGeographic. Now he’s set his sights closer to home and is telling the story of the Colorado River through photography, essays and a book titled, "The ColoradoRiver: Chasing Water."

The book is called a celebration of one of America’s most valuable and iconic rivers and a warning demonstrating the river is a bellwether of overuse and climate change. The book has been named one of the Ten Best Photography Books of 2024 by Smithsonian Magazine.