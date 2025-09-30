© 2025 KPCW

This Green Earth podcast title card.
This Green Earth

The true story of a spectacular misadventure in the Grand Canyon

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published September 30, 2025 at 2:33 PM MDT
A Walk in the Park: True story of a spectacular misadventure in the Grand Canyon book cover
A Walk In The Park: Scribner Books
/
Simon & Schuster
A Walk in the Park: True story of a spectacular misadventure in the Grand Canyon book cover

Renowned journalist Kevin Fedarko teamed up with National Geographic photographer Pete McBride to take on an ambitious journey across the length of the Grand Canyon on foot. The highs and lows of that journey are chronicled in Fedarko's latest book, "A Walk in the Park: True story of a spectacular misadventure in the Grand Canyon."

The book illuminates the fragility of the landscape and grapples with themes, such as the tension between human ambition and the forces of nature as well as the importance for environmental conservation.

Chris Cherniak
Chris is the co-host of "This Green Earth", a weekly radio show covering environmental news and issues.
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth
