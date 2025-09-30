The true story of a spectacular misadventure in the Grand Canyon

Renowned journalist Kevin Fedarko teamed up with National Geographic photographer Pete McBride to take on an ambitious journey across the length of the Grand Canyon on foot. The highs and lows of that journey are chronicled in Fedarko's latest book, "A Walk in the Park: True story of a spectacular misadventure in the Grand Canyon."

The book illuminates the fragility of the landscape and grapples with themes, such as the tension between human ambition and the forces of nature as well as the importance for environmental conservation.