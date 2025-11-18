This Green Earth | November 18, 2025
- Discovery Channel Executive Producer and author James Campbell explores the world of one of the wildest creatures left on the planet in "The Heart of the Jaguar: The Extraordinary Conservation Effort to Save the Americas' Legendary Cat." (0:54)
- Anna Robertson and Luke Curtain break down the key takeaways from Mountain Towns 2030, the 2025 summit in Breckenridge that zeroed in on actionable climate solutions — from energy resilience and innovative waste strategies to sustainable tourism and keeping communities insurable amid growing wildfire threats and shrinking snowpack. (34:27)