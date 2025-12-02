This Green Earth | December 2, 2025

Environmental journalist Tara Lohan speaks about her new book, "Undammed: Freeing Rivers and Bringing Communities to Life." Lohan has spent years writing about various environmental issues. She has become particularly interested in dam removal and what that means for the environment and the people who rely on those rivers. (00:20)

Then, world-renowned wildlife biologist Diane Boyd has spent our decades studying and advocating for wolves in the wilds of Montana near Glacier National Park. In the 1970s, she was the only female biologist in the United States researching and radio-collaring wild wolves. In her new book, "A Woman Among Wolves," Boyd takes readers on a wild ride from the early days of wolf research to the present-day challenges of wolf management. (25:08)