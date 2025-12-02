© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Green Earth podcast title card.
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | December 2, 2025

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published December 2, 2025 at 2:37 PM MST
This Green Earth podcast title card.
KPCW

Environmental journalist Tara Lohan speaks about her new book, "Undammed: Freeing Rivers and Bringing Communities to Life." Lohan has spent years writing about various environmental issues. She has become particularly interested in dam removal and what that means for the environment and the people who rely on those rivers. (00:20)

Then, world-renowned wildlife biologist Diane Boyd has spent our decades studying and advocating for wolves in the wilds of Montana near Glacier National Park. In the 1970s, she was the only female biologist in the United States researching and radio-collaring wild wolves. In her new book, "A Woman Among Wolves," Boyd takes readers on a wild ride from the early days of wolf research to the present-day challenges of wolf management. (25:08)

This Green Earth
Chris Cherniak
Chris is the co-host of “This Green Earth”, a weekly radio show covering environmental news and issues. Broadcast on KPCW, the NPR affiliate for Park City. He also sits on the boards of Recycle Utah and Summit Community Power Works.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley