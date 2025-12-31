A Look Back at Two Decades of This Green Earth

Environmental engineer Chris Cherniak began the public affairs program This Green Earth on KPCW in 2006.

We take a look back at some of the favorite guests and interviews over the years.

A note from host Chris Cherniak:

"After 20 years, 900 shows and near thousands of interviews I have decided to call it "a wrap" as co-host of This Green Earth. The show began in summer of 2006 as an idea I had to host a show on, and about, the environment. At the time, I thought I'd run out of topics and ideas for guests after a few years but, little did I know that the environment - and our relationships with it - run like a thread through everything we do. Business, politics, science, recreation and our physical, emotional and spiritual well-being can all be looked at through an environmental lens. In short, if our air, water, land and natural resources are unhealthy we will suffer the consequences.

Thank you to all the local guests who would come on the show and share their expertise. The politicians, business owners, non-profits, scientists, researchers, writers, artists and environmental advocates; all who understood and shared their care and passion for the plants, insects, birds, fish, reptiles and animals that are a critical part of our surroundings and, our well-being.

Finally, I want to thank the staff and management at KPCW for giving me the opportunity to bring environmental education and awareness to our listeners every week for the past 20 years. Shows like This Green Earth - along with Mountain Money, The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio are unique in the public radio landscape. The Wasatch Back should be proud of these offerings.

Best to all and the show's next 20 years.

Chris Cherniak"

