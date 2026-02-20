Francis looks to offload old city offices and a Kei truck

Francis built a new city hall on Spring Hollow Road last year. Now city leaders are deciding what to do with the old one behind it next to the rodeo grounds.

City councilmembers adopted procedures for how to sell or dispose of surplus property in January. Feb. 12, they set a $30,000 minimum bid for the beige, double-wide office building.

Francis started the process after the city cemetery district reached out about buying or leasing the old offices.

Google Maps Francis City Hall is under construction in July 2024, and the old offices are seen behind it.

Mayor Jeremie Forman’s preference to sell and move the building. He previously indicated the city’s plan is to clean up the property behind city hall.

“Leaving [the trailer] there doesn't really fit our overall goal of what our original plan was,” he said at the Feb. 12 council meeting.

The rest of the council agreed the buyer should be responsible for removal and leveling the land.

Also up for sale will be a small Mitsubishi Minicab truck — no minimum bid. The mayor said it hasn’t been used “in a while” and that the city makes no guarantees as to its condition.

Right-hand drive Japanese Kei trucks have something of a cult following in America. As The New York Times reported, “They’re tiny. They’re slow. And people are obsessed.”

Francis’ mini truck is red with the city logo on the door.

Although the city council voted to set minimum bids Feb. 12, it hasn’t advertised the surplus property sale yet.

The council is scheduled to reconsider and possibly finalize the bidding terms Feb. 26. Interested buyers are asked to reach out to the city recorder.

