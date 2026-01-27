This Green Earth | January 27, 2026

On the next This Green Earth, we’ll go from the glaciers of Iceland to the mountains of Montenegro.

First, Oscar nominated Director Sara Dosa shares behind the scenes stories of her newest film "Time and Water." The film is making its debut at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival and brings us into the world of an Icelandic writer who beautifully weaves the story of his homelands glaciers with the passing of time and mortality of his own family. (2:46)

Then, Claire is joined by filmmakers Biljana Tutorov and Peter Glomazic whose film "To Hold a Mountain" is screening this week at Sundance in the World Cinema Documentary competition.

In the film, we see a mother and daughter defend their ancestral mountain from outside threats. "To Hold a Mountain" explores the significance of love and a sense of belonging to each other and a place. (25:41)

