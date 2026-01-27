© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Green Earth podcast title card.
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | January 27, 2026

By Claire Wiley
Published January 27, 2026 at 5:54 PM MST
This Green Earth podcast title card.
KPCW

On the next This Green Earth, we’ll go from the glaciers of Iceland to the mountains of Montenegro.

First, Oscar nominated Director Sara Dosa shares behind the scenes stories of her newest film "Time and Water." The film is making its debut at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival and brings us into the world of an Icelandic writer who beautifully weaves the story of his homelands glaciers with the passing of time and mortality of his own family. (2:46)

Then, Claire is joined by filmmakers Biljana Tutorov and Peter Glomazic whose film "To Hold a Mountain" is screening this week at Sundance in the World Cinema Documentary competition.

In the film, we see a mother and daughter defend their ancestral mountain from outside threats. "To Hold a Mountain" explores the significance of love and a sense of belonging to each other and a place. (25:41)

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley