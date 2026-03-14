Park City police investigate hoax threat after Main Street evacuation 

Gavin McGough / KPCW A hoax threat called in for the Egyptian Theatre evacuated Main Street in Park City's Old Town Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Authorities evacuated Old Town’s Main Street after a caller reported a public safety threat at the Egyptian Theatre Saturday at about 12:20 p.m.

Park City Assistant Fire Chief Sean Briley confirmed no threat was found and authorities gave the “all clear” just before 2:30 p.m.

“It's following a pattern that we've seen in the state of bomb threats,” Briley told KPCW. “Nobody's identified themselves or why they're doing it.”

A hoax threat evacuated the Salt Lake City Justice Courthouse March 11 and another forced evacuations at Salt Lake Community College Feb. 24, according to KUTV.

Briley said the swatting calls and hoax threats are a dangerous and expensive drain on public safety.

“And every time we do need to bring in specialized resources that are capable of clearing that threat. It's time consuming and it's quite disruptive to business and people just trying to enjoy their weekends,” Briley said.

Those resources came from Salt Lake’s Unified Police Department, including K-9 units and specialized equipment to investigate the potential threat.

Park City Police Lt. Danielle Snelson said, after ensuring the public was not in danger, crews reopened the area between Fifth Street and the top of Main Street.

She said officers are investigating the hoax threat and will release more information when it becomes available.