This Green Earth | February 17, 2026
Middle school teacher and author Ellen Cochrane discusses her new book "Follow the Water: The Unbelievable True Story of a Teenager's Survival in the Amazon." It tells the remarkable true story of 17-year-old Juliane Koepcke’s 11-day survival trek through the Amazon after a plane crash. (01:03)
- From world-renowned wildlife biologist to award-winning writer, Diane Boyd has poured her four decade long work of studying wolves into a new book titled, "A Woman Among Wolves." The book recently received the National Outdoor Book Award and the High Plains International Book Award. (24:30)