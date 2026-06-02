This Green Earth | June 2, 2026
- On the next This Green Earth, Claire and Seth speak with, Luke Cartin, the Director of Lands and Sustainability for Park City and the co-founder of Mountain Towns 2030. They’ll discuss the Mountain Towns 2030 Solutions Framework, upcoming events and how you can get involved in the sustainability movement. (01:18)
- Then, they revisit a conversation with New York Times bestselling author and natural navigator Tristan Gooley, who is often referred to as the “Sherlock Holmes of Nature.” He talks about his strategies on observing the world and how nature provides clues for what is to come. Gooley’s latest book is titled The Hidden Seasons: A Calendar of Nature’s Clues. (25:45)