This Green Earth | June 9, 2026

Dr. Jack Schmidt is a leading river scientist and Professor of Watershed Sciences at Utah State University, where he directs the Center for Colorado River Studies. explains why Lake Powell and Lake Mead have reached a critical point and what comes next for the river that serves 40 million people. (01:15)

What Happens When Lake Powell Disappears? Eric Balken, executive director of the Glen Canyon Institute, explains how native vegetation, wildlife, beavers, and flowing streams are reclaiming landscapes that spent decades underwater. (29:50)