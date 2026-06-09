© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Green Earth podcast title card.
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | June 9, 2026

By Seth Arens ,
Claire Wiley
Published June 9, 2026 at 1:43 PM MDT

Dr. Jack Schmidt is a leading river scientist and Professor of Watershed Sciences at Utah State University, where he directs the Center for Colorado River Studies. explains why Lake Powell and Lake Mead have reached a critical point and what comes next for the river that serves 40 million people. (01:15)

What Happens When Lake Powell Disappears? Eric Balken, executive director of the Glen Canyon Institute, explains how native vegetation, wildlife, beavers, and flowing streams are reclaiming landscapes that spent decades underwater. (29:50)

This Green Earth
Seth Arens
Seth Arens is the Utah Research Information Specialist for the Western Water Assessment. His work focuses on climate, air quality, water and ecosystem science, with research experience spanning Utah, Alaska and Greenland.
See stories by Seth Arens
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley