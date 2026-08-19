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This Green Earth

This Green Earth | August 18, 2026

By Claire Wiley,
Seth Arens
Published August 19, 2026 at 10:44 AM MDT
This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley
Seth Arens
Seth Arens is the Utah Research Information Specialist for the Western Water Assessment. His work focuses on climate, air quality, water and ecosystem science, with research experience spanning Utah, Alaska and Greenland.
See stories by Seth Arens