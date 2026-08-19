This Green Earth | August 18, 2026 By Claire Wiley, Seth Arens Published August 19, 2026 at 10:44 AM MDT Listen • 49:09 On today's episode of "This Green Earth," chemical biologist, conservation leader and National Geographic Explorer Dr. Rosa Vásquez Espinoza shares her work protecting wild pollinators and the Amazon.Then, Kasey Lindstorm, Utah project manager for Wildlands Network, shares more about the organization and the policy and initiatives created to study, restore and maintain large-scale habitat connectivity in the West.