UDOT now offering Cottonwood Canyons stickers for this winter

The Utah Department of Transportation has restarted its Cottonwood Canyons sticker program, which allows drivers to show that they have proper traction devices when snow flies.

When the flakes are flying and UDOT puts its traction law into effect, the agency requires vehicles traveling in the Cottonwood Canyons to be equipped with snow tires or other traction devices.

That can mean stopping at a checkpoint for an officer to visually inspect tires, adding precious minutes to a powder-day commute.

UDOT established a free program three years ago that allows vehicles to bypass the checkpoint if they’ve been pre-inspected. If a vehicle meets the snow tire requirements, an inspection site can issue a sticker that allows the driver to skip the line.

To get stickers, all-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive vehicles must have tires with an M plus S (M+S), which designates mud or snow, or a snowflake with three points, on their sidewalls. There are also minimum tread requirements.

For two-wheel drive vehicles, only tires with three-peak snowflakes, or 3PMSF, on their sidewalls qualify for stickers. The three-peak designation is for tires that pass snow-tire performance tests.

According to UDOT, there are times when two-wheel-drive vehicles may be denied access to the canyons based on the weather conditions and the discretion of officers inspecting them. As a general rule, the agency says, vehicles equipped with aggressive snow tires will get access.

Traction devices such as chains, snow socks and tire studs are also acceptable.

A link to an application form for the sticker program can be found here.

After filling out a form, drivers can get stickers at participating Burt Brothers, which include locations in Jeremy Ranch, Silver Summit, and Sugar House. The website lists other locations as well.

The inspection only takes a few minutes.

Stickers are not required to drive in Big or Little Cottonwood Canyon.