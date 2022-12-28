© 2022 KPCW

Ski Resorts

New six-person lift coming to Snowbasin

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published December 28, 2022 at 10:17 AM MST
Demoisy Express Map
Snowbasin
/
The new DeMoisy Express will be Snowbasin's 13th lift.

The new DeMoisy Express lift will serve the Strawberry area of the resort.

Snowbasin is installing a new six-person lift ahead of the 23/24 winter season.

Named after DeMoisy Peak, the new DeMoisy Express lift from Leitner Poma will serve the Strawberry area of the resort.

It will be positioned near the existing Strawberry Gondola bottom terminal, while the top terminal will drop skiers and riders above Dan’s Run.

Ride time on the new lift is 10 minutes, and it’s expected to carry up to 2,400 skiers per hour, according to a press release.

“To say that both the Snowbasin staff and loyal guests will be excited about this lift announcement may be the understatement of the year,” said Snowbasin VP and GM Davy Ratchford.

“DeMoisy Express has been contemplated as part of our future plans for the resort, and we are thrilled to be moving forward on this incredible addition.”

The DeMoisy Express will be Snowbasin’s 13th lift and the most recent addition since the Middle Bowl Express in 2021.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
