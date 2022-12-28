New six-person lift coming to Snowbasin

Snowbasin is installing a new six-person lift ahead of the 23/24 winter season.

Named after DeMoisy Peak, the new DeMoisy Express lift from Leitner Poma will serve the Strawberry area of the resort.

It will be positioned near the existing Strawberry Gondola bottom terminal, while the top terminal will drop skiers and riders above Dan’s Run.

Ride time on the new lift is 10 minutes, and it’s expected to carry up to 2,400 skiers per hour, according to a press release.

“To say that both the Snowbasin staff and loyal guests will be excited about this lift announcement may be the understatement of the year,” said Snowbasin VP and GM Davy Ratchford.

“DeMoisy Express has been contemplated as part of our future plans for the resort, and we are thrilled to be moving forward on this incredible addition.”

The DeMoisy Express will be Snowbasin’s 13th lift and the most recent addition since the Middle Bowl Express in 2021.