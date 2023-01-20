© 2023 KPCW

Alterra acquires Snow Valley Mountain Resort in southern California

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published January 20, 2023 at 11:34 AM MST
The company now owns 16 mountains.

Alterra announced Friday it has acquired Snow Valley Resort in southern California. Alterra plans to merge Snow Valley with Big Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, including Bear Mountain and Snow Summit.

Alterra bought Big Bear and Snow Summit in 2017.

The Ikon Pass and Big Bear Mountain Resort season passes will be accepted at Snow Valley beginning Feb. 20.

Snow Valley opened in 1924. Located in the San Bernardino National Forest, the resort offers a summit around 7,800 feet and offers a little over 1,000 feet of vertical drop. The resort has southern California’s only six-person lift.

Alterra President and CEO Jared Smith said the acquisition is part of the company’s plans to build a portfolio of mountains in robust markets.

Snow Valley is easily accessible from Los Angeles, San Diego, Pasadena, and Santa Monica.

Alterra now owns 16 mountains, spread throughout six U.S. states and three Canadian provinces.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
