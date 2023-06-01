Deer Valley owner Alterra to buy largest ski resort in Idaho

Schweitzer joined the Ikon Pass in 2021. Alterra said there are currently no plans to change pass access to the resort .

Located in the Selkirk Mountains above the town of Sandpoint, Idaho, Schweitzer is the largest ski area in both Idaho and Washington.

Known for its tree skiing, the resort is about 80 miles from Spokane, Washington, and offers 2,900 acres of terrain.

Schweitzer President and CEO Tom Chasse, who has been at the mountain since 2006, plans to stay in his role overseeing daily operations.

Future capital projects at the resort include the development of the new Schweitzer Creek Village portal, which will add 1,400 new parking spots and eventually be home to a new day lodge and other amenities.

MKM Trust, which has owned Schweitzer for the last 18 years, will retain non-ski operations and real estate holdings. The firm will continue to work on development projects in the area, according to a press release.

In the last 10 years, Schweitzer has spent over $100 million on capital projects, including new lifts, terrain expansion, and hotels.